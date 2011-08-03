SintecMedia Unveiling OnAir Management Suite Updates at IBC 2011
AMSTERDAM: SintecMedia has chosen this year’s IBC to reveal updates to their flagship OnAir broadcast management suite.
Receiving top billing will be the Media Asset Management and Over-the-Top modules, new additions to OnAir. The add-ons are reported to enhance business operations and provide broadcasters with full control over their business and revenue streams.
The company will also present OnRequest, a non-linear management module which provides a unified access point for programming, scheduling, ad sales and planning.
SintecMedia will be at booth 2.B41.
