Siano brings mobile TV via WiFi to iPhone, Android smartphones
No doubt with the iPhone’s network gridlock at CES in mind, at Mobile World Congress, Siano Mobile Silicon made a big point of explaining how its mobile-TV-via-WiFi for iPhone and Android smartphones “offloads data” from “congested 3G networks.” Siano showcased its new T1000 WiFi accessory ship with demos of CMMB reception on Motorola’s MT710 TD phone, T-DMB reception over Motorola’s MOTOROI and several mobile DTV standards over the iPhone.
