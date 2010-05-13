Sencore launches DVB-S2 modulator

Sencore introduced the SMD 989 DVB-S2 modulator, which supports multistream DVB-S2 modulation for video and audio broadcast delivery via satellite, at the 2010 NAB Show.

Packaged in a two-channel, 1RU chassis, the SMD 989 is an efficient, space- and energy-saving device that enables satellite owners to modulate, receive and measure satellite transmissions.

The SMD 989 delivers one or two independent DVB-S2 modulations with up to six streams in each. The compact, single-rack SMD 989 minimizes transponder usage, saves rack space, reduces cabling and troubleshooting and lowers the cost of up-front investment. In addition, the SMD 989 requires little to no hands-on operation, enabling users to monitor system and signal status at a glance via an easy-to-read, user-configurable Web interface. The Sencore SMD 989 DVB-S2 modulator will be available in June.