SeaChange introduces flash memory-based MediaServer 1200XD

SeaChange International has introduced the MediaServer 1200XD broadcast video server equipped with flash SSD drives.

The MediaServer 1200XD (MSV 1200XD) is the latest of the company’s popular MSV1200 range of video servers. It features up to 26 percent lower power consumption and up to 30 times lower failure rate in a stand-alone unit.

The MSV 1200XD offers flexibility in resolution and video formats, making it well suited for channel expansion and adding HD capabilities. Now equipped with flash SSD drives, the server eliminates moving parts, thus decreasing the power consumption and increasing on-air reliability. Flash memory lowers operational costs and supports a longer drive operating life compared to hard disk-based video servers.

At 3RU, the server holds up to 4.8TB of media data with RAID 6 dual-parity data protection.