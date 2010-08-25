ScheduALL adds Network Circuit Selection
ScheduALL has added Network Circuit Selection to its ScheduLINK family of products for satellite bandwidth providers, TV broadcasters, cable networks and transmission services providers. Network Circuit Selection allows planning, configuration and management of occasional-use circuits for terrestrial networks, from the initial planning stages all the way through to final broadcast.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox