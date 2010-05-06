Radio Waves unveils grid antenna

Radio Waves has announced a new grid antenna for 1.7GHz to 2.1GHz band applications.

The new G4-1.9NF antenna is a 4ft grid that covers from 1.7GHz to 2.1GHz with 25dBi of gain. Like all Radio Waves grid antennas, this new model comes completely assembled, is made in the United States and has a five-year warranty.

The new G4-1.9NF grid antenna is well-suited for repeater and tunnel applications.