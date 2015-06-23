Radio Active Designs Introduces TX-8

LINCOLN, NEB. – Radio Active Designs has unveiled its new TX-8 wireless system antenna combiner. Able to be used on the transmit side of the UV-1G as well as with any UHF in-ear monitoring system, the TX-8 allows the connection of up to eight UHF transmitters to one antenna. Active-linear design reduces intermodulation products to low levels to minimize interference while providing compatibility with all forms of modulation and a variety of digital forms, including FSK and MIMO.

TX-8

Individual channel indicators on the TX-8 front panel show RF activity and amplifier faults. It also has an antenna fault indicator warning of excessive antenna VSWR. Output power is selectable to 50, 100 and 250 mW, independent of input power level. In addition, the system incorporates RF power regulation for constant, pre-determined IEM and RF PL devices.

The TX-8 is housed in a steel 1RU package with a built-in power supply and has an intelligent rear-panel layout that simplifies system connections and reduces installation time.