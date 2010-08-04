PlayBox Technology to launch TrafficBox at IBC2010

PlayBox Technology has worked with Step2e to offer a fully integrated traffic and playout system for TV broadcast applications, TrafficBox, which is set to launch at IBC2010.

TrafficBox ties a wide range of activities together into one coherent system that includes scheduling, traffic and rights management, planning, as-run logging, sales, statistics, billing and prebilling. It allows the creation of long- and short-term program grids down to frame-accurate run lists including live, tape or video server events for single- or multichannel clients.

Targeted at broadcasters who need TV business management solutions, TrafficBox includes all the features for program planning, advertising sales operations and long-term playlists scheduling. It also provides for the preparation of the physical material that is presented on-air, including video, audio, text, graphics and subtitles.

See PlayBox at IBC Stand 8.C30.