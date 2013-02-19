Pilat Media to debut OTTilus at NAB 2013

Making its U.S. debut at the 2013 NAB Show is the OTTilus OVP (Online Video Platform), an enterprise-class OTT TV solution designed to expand broadcasters' and TV operators' multiplatform product offerings, while leveraging their broadcast operations' existing workflows and systems.

OTTilus, a Pilat Media company, enables end-to-end OTT deployments that encompass all major solution components from content acquisition to player applications. The OTTilus OVP is easy to deploy and highly compatible with all security, streaming, device, and monetization options, and it can be deployed as a cloud service or to drive a local OTT headend.

An optional BMS middleware layer ensures the seamless integration of OTT applications with broadcasters' business processes. OTTilus provides a highly compelling and consistent viewer experience with player applications that support major end-user devices from smartphones to tablets to smart TVs. OTTilus solutions can be deployed quickly out of the box or tailored to meet specific client needs.