Photon Beard to display Wi-Light studio lighting control

At IBC2010, Photon Beard will introduce Wi-Light, a new, low-cost concept in control for studio lighting systems.

Despite the ubiquity of wireless communication devices in everyday applications, the lighting industry continues to use multiple, wired data links to carry the universal DMX512 stage lighting and effects control standard.

Photon Beard's new Wi-Light system is designed as an add-on to the DMX-controlled series of Photon Beard Highlight fluorescents. It also can be used to control a mixture of fluorescent and incandescent lighting systems.

Wi-Light consists of one master transmit/receive module, which can be located at studio floor level, and individual receive modules or dongles added to each light source or dimmer.

