Pebble Beach Systems – Marina



Marina from Pebble Beach Systems is an enterprise-level automation system for broadcasters. It was specifically designed for large scale multichannel operations and provides full exploitation of native API device control.



The system features dynamic allocation and sharing of devices across multiple playlists, dynamic audio track control for multilingual users, and full Unicode compliance for foreign alphabets and foreign languages.



Marina provides a very high density of channels per station operator and has an intuitive interface that provides information on event status and even includes a confidence preview. The package also features real-time device control, a single centralized full SQL database and more.



For additional information contact Pebble Beach Systems at 303-474-5100.



