Panasonic and Codex Team on New RAW VariCam

NEWARK, N.J.—Two heads are better than one, or at least that is the strategy employed by Panasonic and Codex, as the two companies have partnered on an updated version of Panasonic’s VariCam 35 camera, the VariCam Pure. The co-production combines the existing VariCam 35 camera head with a new Codex V-RAW 2.0 recorder.

The V-RAW 2.0 recorder attaches directly to the back of the VariCam 35 camera head, allowing the camera to maintain its Super 35 sensor, 14+ stops of latitude and dual native 800/5000 ISO. According to Panasonic, the VariCam Pure system can record uncompressed RAW up to 120 fps onto the Codex Capture Drive 2.0 media. The Codex system will also help provide dailies and archiving workflows, as well as its Virtual File system to transfer file formats, including Panasonic VRAW, Apple ProRes and Avid DNxHR.

Panasonic is expected to release the V-RAW 2.0 recorder for VariCam Pure in December with a suggested retail price of $30,000. The company also plans to showcase the new camera system at IBC 2016.