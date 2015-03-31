PAG to Launch Li-Ion Battery Charger at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - PAG will launch the new Paglink PL16 Gold Mount Charger at the 2015 NAB Show. This new, ultra-compact, 2-position charger will charge up to 16 Paglink (Li-Ion) batteries, 8 on each position, simultaneously. The unit fully charges eight batteries in less than 12 hours and each battery’s charge status can be seen on its built-in display.

This compact, lightweight design reduces the number of chargers required to manage a large battery inventory, making it ideal for location shooting, rental facilities and other production applications.

At the end of the shoot day, users can stack their batteries on the PL16 and leave them to charge overnight, putting an end to midnight battery swapping. It uses the available current efficiently to fully-charge each battery quickly, ensuring peak performance.

The PL16 also incorporates a manually selectable recovery charge program for deeply discharged batteries and a 100W camera power supply compatible with worldwide AC supplies and featuring an XLR4 output.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. PAG will be in the Revolve Solutions’ booth C10840 and Alphatron’s booth C8739. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.