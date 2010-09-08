PacTV adds Snell HD router to increase HD content delivery capability

Pacific Television Center (PacTV), a Los Angeles-based independent global transmission and production company, is following up the recent expansion of its bandwidth from OC3 (155Mb) to OC48 (2480Mb) between London and Los Angeles with key equipment upgrades to its London facility.

Central to these enhancements is a Snell HD router that facilitates an increase in HD content delivery. The 256 x 256 router is compatible with HD, SD, ASI and 3G.

PacTV London also has received a Sony HDCAM, adding HDCAM to the multiple formats its master control room is capable of playing out and recording. For added convenience, it has enhanced its collocation spaces for clients and vendors.

With the equipment and capacity upgrades, PacTV London can now offer clients up to seven simultaneous HD feeds, an increase from the three that it supported previously.