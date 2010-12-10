NTP MADI router now available

NTP Technology is now shipping the latest addition to its range of digital audio routing and processing equipment. The NTP 625 MADI router is a 2048 x 2048 crosspoint router in a single 19in 5RU frame, complete with dual controller and dual power supply unit. Up to 18 MADI cards with four MADI input and output interfaces can be accommodated.



Each frame has a TDM bus capacity of 2048 channels at 48kHz sample rate. Two frames can be interconnected using the NTP XBus connection for a total of 3072 channels. The 625 MADI router provides a nonblocking routing switcher solution. A typical 2K MADI router requires eight MADI interface cards. If the full MADI capacity is not needed, the frame can also be configured with analog and digital AES3 cards.



The 625 MADI router is controlled and supervised via TCP/IP and UDP using the NTP Router Control System. The controller is an integral part of the router system hardware and can be accessed via the NTP Visual Matrix Control client software. NNTP’s 625 MADI interface card consists of the 625-531 QUAD TDM card and the 625-556 QUAD MADI box. The 625-531 Quad TDM card interfaces to the internal TDM bus of the frame, and the 625-556 QUAD MADI box provides the external MADI and XBus I/O connections.

The 625-556 QUAD MADI box can interface up to four bidirectional MADI connections available on optical fiber or Cat 6 electrical cables. Various SFP modules are available for fiber-optic connection for single-mode and multimode fiber with 1300nm or 850nm wavelength, at various signal levels. Also, 256 input and output channels are available when interfacing four MADI connections. Two cards can be linked together via the XBus interface using standard Cat 6 cable to handle 512 channels.