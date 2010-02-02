Nielsen 2010 Media Industry Fact Sheet reveals mobile Web, smartphone users up

Nearly 17 percent of TV households own one TV set, 28.3 percent own two sets, 25 percent own three TVs and 29.9 percent own four or more. Those are Nielsen's latest findings unveiled at CES. Almost 99 percent of video content watched in the United States is on traditional TV. The average American watches 31.5 hours of TV per week, and an average DVR user watches almost eight hours of time-shifted TV each month (up 22.5 percent from 2008). Kids between 6 and 11 watch 28 hours of live TV a week.

Nielsen also reports:

• U.S. mobile phone users 13 and older top 223 million;

• Number of mobile Web users is up to 60.7 million (up 33 percent from 2008);

• Smartphones account for 18 percent of mobile devices (up from 13 percent in 2008);

• Eight percent of mobile device owners streamed audio via mobile phones, while 7 percent viewed video; and

• Twenty-five percent of mobile devices sold in Q3 2009 were smartphones; that's estimated to grow to 40 or 50 percent in 2010.

By mid-2011, Nielsen estimates a smartphone user base of 150 million, 300 million mobile subscribers, 120 million mobile Web users and 90 million users watching mobile video. Cell phone-only homes have grown to 21 percent over 2007’s 15 percent.