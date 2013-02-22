Nexidia to Showcase Nexidia QC Closed Caption System at the 2013 NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Nexidia will showcase the new Nexidia QC automated closed caption and video description application that helps ensure compliance, caption alignment and language identification for broadcast and IP distribution. QC automates manual processes to reduce operating expenses, automatically identifies errors and fixes issues to avoid FCC fines, and enables a higher-quality viewer experience across all platforms.

Another new product is Nexidia CC Director, an application that automatically repurposes on-air closed captioning for broadcast and IP distribution to satisfy broadcast requirements for the 21st Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act. Live and file-based caption information is reused to recaption clips and programs for delivery to the Web, tablets, and other Internet-connected devices.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Nexidia will be at booth S117LMR.



