New Neumann TLM 102 puts large-diaphragm performance in compact package

Berlin-based Neumann has introduced its newest large-diaphragm microphone: the TLM 102. With a form factor 13 percent smaller than its predecessor, the TLM 103, the TLM 102 delivers Neumann performance in a small and economically attractive package aimed at economically minded broadcast facilities, project studios and traveling musicians.

The new TLM 102, which comes in a sleek black or nickel finish, is highly versatile and has several distinguishing characteristics:

It’s palm-sized, at just 116mm x 52mm, for unobtrusive placement and easy transport.

It’s able to withstand up to 144dB SPL with a slight presence peak of 6kHz, making it useful in miking virtually any musical sound source.

It features a roadworthy design with rugged body and foam-lined grille.