MIRA Mobile Television adds 24 FUJINON lenses

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Optical Devices Division, announces that MIRA Mobile Television, the largest western U.S.-based mobile facilities provider, recently purchased an array of new FUJINON lenses for use in its fleet of mobile units, including the company’s newest truck, M12HD. Included among the additions are: four XA101x8.9BESM Super Telephoto Field lenses, two XA88X8.8BESM Telephoto Field lenses, six HA14x4.5BERM-M1B Super Wide Angle ENG/EFP lenses, five XA77x9.5BESM HDTV Field lenses, two XA76X9.3BESM Telephoto HD lenses, and five ZA22X7.6BERM Telephoto HD lenses with Remote Control. The provider of high-end remote video production services now owns 102 FUJINON lenses in total, divided up among its eight production trucks.

Two of MIRA Mobile’s FUJINON XA101x8.9BESM Super Telephoto Field lenses are being utilized in the new M12HD. The unit is the seventh truck in MIRA’s HD fleet of expanding trailers and was first used at the end of May for international soccer coverage. This fall, the lenses will be in use on M12HD to support its production of Pac-12 Networks’ coverage of premiere college football and basketball match-ups. The lenses are being utilized on Grass Valley LDK-8000 Elite cameras.