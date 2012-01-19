LYNX Technik to show new HDMI-to-SDI converter with integrated frame synchronizer at BVE

LYNX Technik AG, provider of modular interfaces will exhibit an extensive range of its multifunctional, compact and cost-effective yellobriks at BVE 2012, stand D56.

Showing for the first time is the new yellobrik CHD 1812, a self-contained HDMI to SDI converter with integrated frame synchronizer. With this brick, facilities can convert HDMI to HD or SD-SDI such as sources coming from broadcast video cameras. A key feature of this yellobrik is the built-in frame synchronizer, which eliminates the need to purchase a separate and expensive frame sync unit. It is an ideal system for any application that requires a fully synchronized SDI input from an external asynchronous HDMI source.

A flexible reference input allows the unit to be cross-locked between formats. This unit also includes full audio support and embeds audio from the HDMI stream into the SDI outputs with two external analog audio inputs. The audio inputs can be embedded if required.

The optional single-mode SDI fiber output ensures that the transition to fiber is simple and makes this unit ideal for long distance SDI transmission of HD content

LYNX Technik will also show its new PVD 5840 FLEXCARD "one module-many solutions" card, which is part of the Series 5000 product line. The PVD 5840 FLEXCARD is a 3G/HD/SD dual-channel frame synchronizer with up/down/crossconverter that also includes image processing functions for aspect ratio conversion, noise reduction, and RGB gain and life color correction. It also includes audio processing functionality.