Linear Acoustic introduces audio loudness manager for mobile DTV

Linear Acoustic has introduced the AERO.mobile Loudness Manager that allows stations and mobile-DTV program originators to control audio level and intelligibility automatically for the best listening experience on typical small mobile devices.

AERO.mobile employs newly developed Linear Acoustic Mobilizer processing that enables content to remain highly intelligible in noisy environments on small mobile devices. AERO.mobile is a 1RU device with dual power supplies; it can process two independent programs simultaneously. AERO.mobile accepts mono, stereo or 5.1-channel audio via HD/SD-SDI. The output is dual stereo on HD/SD-SDI.