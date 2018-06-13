Lectrosonics Debuts Wireless Mic Products for 941-960 MHz Frequency Band

RIO RANCHO, NM--Lectrosonics has introduced its new Digital Hybrid Wireless microphone products designed to operate in the recently expanded 941-960 MHz U.S. frequency band. The products meet the FCC’s new spectral mask regulations, in effect since October 2018.

Intended for ENG, field/production sound, and other remote applications, the Lectrosonics product line includes: the SRc-941 dual-channel modular portable receiver, SMV-941 and SMQV-941 miniature belt pack transmitters, the HMa-941 plug-on transmitter, and HHa-941 handheld transmitter.

“We’ve received outstanding reports about rock-solid operation and excellent range in the 941 band from key beta testers who have used these products in a number of large metro areas,” said Karl Winkler, Vice President of Sales and Service at Lectrosonics, a developer of wireless microphone systems and audio processing products..

[Read: FCC Tweaks Wireless Mic Rules]

The specific tuning ranges for these products are 941.525 – 951.975 MHz, 952.875 – 955.225 MHz, and 956.475 – 959.825 MHz. Parts of these bands are shared with MAS (Multiple Access Systems) and some fixed microwave devices.

Lectrosonics’ new “941” transmitter models are functionally identical to the corresponding models in the UHF frequency blocks and bands except that they offer 50 and 100 mW RF power settings. The new transmitters also have a circular isolator in the output stage for additional intermodulation prevention, allowing closer spacing of RF carriers. And, all of the “941” units are compatible with accessories for the same models in different frequency ranges, including external powering, audio connectors, microphones, belt clips and mounting options.

While the 944-952 MHz band was previously reserved for use by licensed broadcasters for their Studio Transmission Links (STLs), some wireless microphones, and IFB systems, the FCC recently expanded the use of specific ranges between 941-960 MHz, as well as opening up this spectrum to Part 74 licensed wireless microphone operators.

ENG and mobile production crews can now access clean spectrum in this 941-960 band wherever they go in the U.S. Before doing so, operators should coordinate their frequencies with the local SBE (Society of Broadcast Engineers) office and select frequencies that are least likely to interfere with other licensees operating in the area.

Winkler added, “The availability of this newly expanded frequency band, along with increased eligibility, should really help those licensed wireless mic users who are feeling the spectrum crunch.”