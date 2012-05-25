Leader unveils OP43 audio card for LV5770 broadcast signal analyzer

Leader has unveiled the OP43 audio card, which incorporates loudness measurement, lip-sync timing analysis and surround-sound monitoring. These new features double the total number of audio capabilities currently available for the LV5770 broadcast signal analyzer, which already includes 16-channel AES/EBU embedded audio input/output, Dolby Audio evaluation and decode, and 8-channel discreet or embedded digital to analog signal conversion.



The LV5770 supports 3G, HD dual link, HD-SDI and SD-SDI signal formats. Its modular design allows easy customization to meet a user’s specific needs. Signal amplitudes, vector, data, color bars and program picture can be viewed individually or in quad-split mode on the instrument’s integral 6.3in XGA LCD screen. Video frames can be captured manually or on an automated error-detection basis. Video display options include eye pattern and jitter waveform. Eye pattern rise time, amplitude, fall time, timing jitter, current jitter, rising-edge overshoot and falling-edge overshoot can be measured automatically.



An Ethernet interface can be used to control the LV5770 remotely over Telnet, detect remote system errors via SNMP, forward files via FTP or perform other operations from a connected PC. The remote control connector can be used to load presets, switch the input signal, and transmit error logs.