Latest VideoBRIDGE software monitors and analyzes media delivery

Bridge Technologies has released a new software (version 4.5) of its VideoBRIDGE monitoring and analysis platform used by cable, terrestrial and satellite media delivery operators.

The new 4.5 software adds a range of enhancements and upgrades for Bridge Technologies’ IP probes and VBC server. It extends at-a-glance monitoring features and can be more tightly integrated with third-party management systems.. New features support the increased capabilities of the VB262 Dual QAM/VSB RF interface card and other hardware devices.

All VideoBRIDGE probes have received a range of enhancements and new features. This includes audio metering with large thumbnail displays, Cop3.2 FEC detection and analysis, enhanced security settings for more comprehensive access control, software upgrade and upload via the Web interface, advanced auto threshold settings for RF interfaces, alarm filtering and scheduling for services and PIDs, and major usability enhancements to the Eii (External Integration Interface).

The VideoBRIDGE Controller (VBC) now includes central alarm scheduling and enhanced equipment view and configuration controls. The VB280 Content Extractor also features new real-time, large-thumbnail displays, audio metering and content detail display.