KPN offers discount TVs to boost ARPU

Dutch telco KPN has teamed up with Sony to offer discounted LCD TVs at its stores to new subscribers of its triple-play service. Potential customers are being wooed by Sony Bravia HD LCD 32in TVs at €249, reduced from the usual €549 when purchased with a triple-play package under a contract of at least a year. The promotion will run until March 20 at 107 KPN stores across the Netherlands, with KPN hoping to accelerate take-up of its IPTV service and lock customers in via triple play, which reduces churn rate as well as increases ARPU. KPN aims to attract around 60,000 IPTV subscribers during 2010 to reach 302,000 subscriptions by the end of the year.