Jünger Audio to show new TV audio processor at IBC2010

Dynamics processing specialist Jünger Audio will show the TVAP TV audio processor at this year’s IBC at Stand 2.C49, Sept. 10-14. The device, primarily designed for TV playout facilities, will provide loudness control, upmix and surround-sound processing for up to eight channels of audio.

The wideband eight-channel processor (8 x 1, 4 x 2 or 6 + 2) focuses on automatic and adaptive loudness control using Jünger Audio’s Level Magic algorithm (ITU compliant). Using Spectral Signature technology, it also offers dynamic equalization so the sound can be colored much more easily than one can achieve with a traditional multiband sound processor. Optional Dolby Decoding and Encoding (D, D+ or Pulse), as well as metadata management, are also provided along with 5.1 downmix and Jünger Audio’s 5.1 Upmix circuit, which has been upgraded to deliver greatly improved performance and a range of new settings.

Jünger Audio managing director Peter Pörs said, “This latest addition to our product range fulfils the quality requirements set by major broadcasters around the world. Maintaining loudness consistency is now a major issue for our industry and one that particularly affects playout facilities, because they have absolutely no control over the broadcasted content’s average operating levels. Our new processor is designed to solve this problem for them in a very easy and cost-effective way. Also, for the first time, we are offering sophisticated spectral processing, which allows TV and radio broadcasters to create a signature mask as a template, so they can recreate the same atmosphere and dynamics on subsequent audio content. This is very exciting and is offers significant sound improvements to audio programming.”

The new processor is capable of handling digital inputs (AES) and, through interface slots, all other usual audio formats including all SDI versions (SD, HD and 3G). It is controllable through its front panel and a Web-based GUI, plus remote control and GPI. It comes with a redundant power supply as standard.

Jünger Audio will also be using the IBC platform to unveil a new GUI software application that shows loudness graphs and makes it much easier to log loudness information. The software, currently in prototype, is an indication of the new direction Jünger Audio is taking. The company will be actively seeing feedback from customers at IBC before it delivers a final version.