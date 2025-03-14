Telos Alliance To Show New Features For Linear Acoustic NextGen Audio Tech At NAB Show

CLEVELAND—Telos Alliance will demonstrate new features and capabilities for its lineup of Linear Acoustic Next Generation Audio products at the 2025 NAB Show, April 5-9, in Las Vegas.

Among the new features are support for NMOS IS-04 network registration and discovery and IS-05 connection management for all NGA products, including the LA-5291 professional audio encoder, LA-5300 broadcast audio processor and UPMAX ISC immersive sound field controller, the company said.

Telos Alliance will showcase several new LA-5300 features, including Dolby Digital Plus with Atmos encoder for Atmos workflows where Dolby AC-4 is not employed, 5.1.4-to-5.1- and 2.0-channel downmixing, mono and stereo handling of SAP audio and an updated Dolby AC-4 encoder library to support M&E + D workflows, it said.

It also will highlight new upmixing to 5.1.2 and 5.1.4 for the LA-5300 and UPMAX ISC and a longer latency version of the ISC’s upmixing algorithm for transmission applications, it said.

“Sound is an essential and integral part of the overall experience for television viewers,” said Larry Schindel, Linear Acoustic product manager. “All of the capabilities afforded by Next Generation Audio, ranging from personalization options to a full Dolby Atmos immersive experience, are available to broadcasters in the portfolio of Linear Acoustic NGA products.”

The new LA-5300 Dolby AC-4 library will be available later this year, and the other new features to be shown will be available in Q2 from Linear Acoustic channel partners, it said.

See Telos Alliance at 2025 NAB Show booth N721.

