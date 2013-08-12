IBC2013: Digital Rapids Enhanced Transcode Manager, Video Encoding

Digital Rapids is bringing its complete range of media transformation and workflow technologies/solutions to IBC 2013. Among these is Digital Rapids Transcode Manager 2.0: Powered by Digital Rapids’ Kayak technology platform, Transcode Manager 2.0 blends media transformation and workflow processes while providing operational efficiency and agility for applications from production and archive to multiscreen distribution.



Meanwhile, Digital Rapids’ new StreamZ Live 4000EX builds on the multi-format capability of the StreamZ Live family with increased performance, fault-tolerant redundancy and expanded control capabilities. The new StreamZ Live 8000EX integrated multiscreen and broadcast live encoder simplifies the convergence of core linear television and multi-platform streaming operations.



The latest version of the company’s StreamZHD multi-format, ingest and encoding system will be showcased, as well, including further enhancements to StreamZHD's encoding quality and performance.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Digital Rapids will be at stand 7.F33.



