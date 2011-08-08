IBC: Vinten Radamec Show Fusion FHR-35 Pan-and-Tilt Head



AMSTERDAM: Vinten Radamec will be on the show floor with its new Fusion FHR-35 pan-and-tilt head. The Fusion FHR-35 incorporates Intelligent Control Engineering (ICE), a new platform which delivers high control and accuracy in a highly compact form factor. The head is suitable for a broad range of applications from legislatures to studios, and allows broadcast engineers to plan ahead through its upgradable option for augmented/virtual reality production environments.



Designed for payloads up to 16kg, the Fusion FHR-35 is versatile and uses Ethernet to connect to the HDVRC studio robotics controller or legislative system controller. The ICE internal motors and processing allow it to give both the fastest and the slowest movement, as well as pan-and-tilt accuracy better than 0.01˚. Every aspect of the Fusion FHR-35 head has been designed around the ICE technology. In addition to moving under robotic control, the FHR-35 also provides precise position reporting back to the controller, together with zoom and focus data from a digital lens. This capability is provided by ICE inside the head: there are no external interface boxes or power supplies, making it the most compact head in its range.



