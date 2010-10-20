Harris debuts HView IP multiviewer at HD World
Harris’ new HView IP multiformat broadband multiviewer made its U.S. debut at HD World. The HView IP multiviewer is ideal for multichannel broadcasters transitioning to IP-based infrastructures. The multiviewer provides all the monitoring capabilities of a traditional baseband multiviewer but functions in an IP-networked environment where the feeds being monitored are all compressed video or audio. The HView IP multiviewer supports multiple compression formats and resolutions from high-quality H.264 to lower-bit MPEG-2.
HD World also marked the U.S. introduction of HView-SX Hybrid, a new multiviewer designed for hybrid applications with routing and monitoring of both traditional and IP signals, combining baseband and broadband monitoring in a single chassis.
