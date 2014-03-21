Harmonic Adds ProView 8000 Integrated Receiver-Decoder Series

SAN JOSE, CALIF.— Harmonic announced the ProView 8000 family of multiformat integrated receiver-decoders. The ProView 8100 is intended for use in a range of applications, from basic monitoring to end-point delivery from the distribution network. The IRD can act as a standalone unit or as part of a widely dispersed primary distribution network under the control of Harmonic’s DMS video distribution management system. DMS provides broadcasters and service providers with control tools for remotely managing large device populations, enabling secure broadcast of video content over satellite or IP delivery networks.



The ProView 8100 supports advanced decoding, descrambling, and frame-rate conversion from a single rack unit. The flexible IRD supports multiple input options, including DVB-S/S2, DVB-ASI, and IP, and outputs to ASI and IP. Advanced descrambling capabilities further improve workflow efficiencies, eliminating the need for a separate descrambler. An intuitive Web-based graphical user interface lowers the learning curve for operators.



The ProView 8100 is the latest addition to Harmonic’s IRD product portfolio, which includes the multichannel ProView 7100 and ProView 7000. The ProView 7100 is the industry’s first single-rack-unit, scalable, multiformat IRD, transcoder and MPEG stream processor, and the ProView 7000 is a scalable receiver, DVB descrambler, multiformat video decoder, and MPEG stream processor, which is ideal for digital turnaround processing, full transport stream descrambling and decoding applications.