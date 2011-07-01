Grass Valley rolls out EDIUS 6.03

Grass Valley last month announced at Broadcast Asia the latest update to its EDIUS 6 nonlinear video editing software.

The update (version 6.03), distributed free to registered version 6.xx users, offers new video file format support and hardware-assisted H.264 encoding, as well as support for Grass Valley’s EDIUS NX, SP and HD legacy hardware.

This latest update supports both 50p and 60p file import (supported by JVC and Sony camcorders), allowing for a smoother workflow within EDIUS 6.

For users of Intel’s Second Generation Core Processor, EDIUS has extended support for Quick Sync Video Hardware H.264 video encoding of MP4 files to complement the AVCHD acceleration introduced in EDIUS 6 version 6.02.