Fox Sports 1 Dials Up VCC for ‘The Herd With Colin Cowherd’

PALISADES, N.Y.—Colin Cowherd’s guests on his Fox Sports 1 show—“The Herd With Colin Cowherd”—are dialing in with help from the Video Call Center. VCC announced that it has provided its caller-based production platform to the sports network, which enables two-way phone/video interviews to be established using only the guest’s smartphone or capable device.

Remote participants can utilize the VCC platform with a smartphone that has standard mobile data or a Wi-Fi connection to conduct a video interview. FS1 producers can establish the video connection via a text with VCC’s StageDoor system. VCC uses standard native video calling capabilities—available in smartphones that feature Apple FaceTime, WebRTC-based Gruveo and Jitsi, as well as video call apps like Skype—without downloading software.

VCC also provides its production staff with patented technologies that help ensure durable, stable connections with no lag, according to VCC. The videos can be displayed on the set’s monitors, while VCC’s instant return video enables the guest to see the host on their phone in real time.

According to VCC, “The Herd” uses VCC for as many as three live remote guest segments per show.