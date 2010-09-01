Farmers WIFE to preview Version 4.10
Farmers WIFE will preview the new release, Version 4.10, of its scheduling and facility management software at IBC2010.
Version 4.10 marks a major stage in the expansion of Farmers WIFE that will deliver new Web and iPhone platform tools allowing users to easily monitor, capture and report on all information specific to their business instantly and accurately.
