Evertz offers HD2014 video conversion, frame synchronization and decoder platform

Evertz's HD2014 is a high-performance multipath 1RU video conversion, frame synchronization and decoder platform that integrates four independent paths of video processing. All four paths can be fed from four different input signals. Each processing path includes full frame sync and up/down/crossconversion capabilities in addition to noise reduction, video proc and video enhancement capabilities. Optional MPEG-2 and H.264 flex modules allow the HD2014 to accept ASI input signals and generate decoded base-band video that can then be sent to conversion engines.