Edgeware integrates with SeaChange for multiscreen system

Edgeware has integrated its Orbit family of video servers, including the WTV-2X and new Orbit 3020, with multiscreen video software innovator SeaChange International’s Adrenalin next-generation unified back office.

SeaChange’s Adrenalin uniﬁed back office is based on an open service-oriented architecture enabling operators to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless multiscreen experience to subscribers. The platform incorporates applications focused on business management, content management, monitoring and client publishers. It can be integrated with any video server hardware available today, allowing cable operators to select best-of-breed systems, such as Edgeware’s Distributed Video Delivery Network (D-VDN) system.

The integration of Edgeware’s D-VDN with SeaChange’s Adrenalin back office can dramatically reduce operators’ OPEX, while fully providing a complete multiscreen system with simultaneous support for video-centric wholesale delivery services.

