DVS to debut Clipster Toolset for logging of RAW data

At IBC2010, DVS will debut its Clipster toolset, a software package for the logging and linking of digital content, which is particularly suited for workflows using high-resolution, RAW data.

Clipster supports Avid’s DNxHD codec and now also offers Apple ProRes 422 encoding (Proxy, LT, 4444). DVS’ DI workstation supports the Apple codec in both reading and writing.

The workstation now provides 4K hardware-accelerated DCI mastering and 3-D subtitling in addition to creating 3-D digital cinema packages in real time. A full set of real-time stereoscopic workflows enables users to handle 3-D material, e.g. with 3-D depth grading.

At IBC2010, the company will also be showing its new Venice multichannel video server for broadcast, which offers a new multicamera view and channel grouping feature. Several video servers can be combined to enable frame-accurate starting, playout and recording. All selected channels can be controlled with one click.

Venice’s new multicamera view tool is designed specifically for the broadcast industry. This allows the ingest and playout operator to see all channels at a glance and control them individually without having to switch to other windows.