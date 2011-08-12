DK-Technologies sponsors IBC 2011 loudness seminar

At this year’s IBC convention, DK-Technologies will host a special seminar, in conjunction with IBC, entitled Audio Loudness: Get it Right From The Start. As the only IBC event dedicated to this important topic, DK-Technologies is anticipating plenty of interest from broadcasters who are anxious to learn how new loudness legislation will impact them. A panel of experts will debunk some of the myths that have sprung up around audio loudness and give practical help and advice on how to deal with this issue.

Panelists confirmed so far include: DK-Technologies’ CEO Karsten Hansen, who will discuss current ATSC, EBU and ITU loudness recommendations and the technical implications of audio loudness metering, monitoring and logging; John Bolton, Director of Broadcast Relations and Development at IMD; and Barny Connell, Operations Manager, Channel 4 Television. They will discuss their own experiences with loudness and explain how they have tackled the problem within their own companies. It is anticipated that the panel will also be joined by a representative from a major UK postproduction facility as well as a European public broadcaster.

"As broadcasters strive to deal with new legislation regarding audio loudness, we felt it was important to create space at IBC to discuss this issue and present real life examples of how broadcast companies have approached the problem,” said Richard Kelley, Sales and Marketing Director of DK-Technologies. “Loudness is currently a major issue and DK’s view is that the best and most cost effective way to get it right is to tackle it from the very start of the content creation process.

“Everyone involved in content creation needs to understand this topic if they are to work out strategies for staying within the law.”

Those attending will have plenty of opportunity to fire questions at the panel and it is anticipated that this will generate lively debate. Demand for tickets is expected to be high, and space is limited, so advance registration is encouraged.

The seminar is scheduled for Saturday, September 10th, from 2:30pm to 4:00 in RAI Conference room G102.