Dielectric to show DLP low-power antenna series

Set to make its European debut at IBC2010, Dielectric's DLP low-power antenna series features horizontally polarized antennas in a number of standard directional azimuth patterns, with an average power rating of 1.6 kW.

Designed to provide broadcasters with a low weight- and wind-load system for mobile media transmissions, distributed transmission systems and translators, the DLP features an eight-bay, single-module design. The antenna provides a single 7/8in input, a 1.5-degree beam tilt, and a low-profile slot cover for protection from environmental wear and tear. The DLP’s simple mechanical design ensures a straightforward installation.

Also on display will be the company’s TUA-L low-power broadband UHF antenna, which provides a wide impedance and pattern bandwidth that's ideal for digital broadcasting operations. As a versatile and reliable antenna, the TUA-L is ideal for single and multiplexed stations with unique pattern requirements.

The TUA-L features horizontal polarization and pattern control and is designed for multiplexed digital signals. It offers a typical VSWR of under 1.05:1 per channel and 1.1:1 across the entire 20-channel bandwidth. The TUA-L is available with customized beam tilt and null fill for multipanel arrays. Each panel provides a Type-N input and a 500W power rating. The antenna features a rugged design for operation in severe environments that are subjected to high winds, heavy ice loading and lightning.