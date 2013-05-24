Dejero LIVE+ portal now offers remote control of LIVE+ 20/20, LIVE+ VSET

Dejero has announced the launch of a new remote control feature for its LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter and LIVE+ VSET mobile ENG systems.

Integrated with Dejero's LIVE+ Portal intelligent online management system, this new feature enables broadcast organizations to manage and control their LIVE+ 20/20 or LIVE+ VSET transmitters from any location in the world using any Web browser, including those running on mobile devices.

Dejero's LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter is a portable and rugged solution for encoding and transmitting HD or SD video over 4G, 3G, Wi-Fi, or Ethernet, and the LIVE+ VSET is a 1-U vehicle-mount transmitter designed for use in satellite and microwave trucks. With the Web-based LIVE+ Portal, operators now have an easy means of controlling both systems from a studio or other remote location using a Web browser and the familiar and intuitive LIVE+ 20/20 graphic interface. The remote control feature enables joint field/studio operation and provides an optional lock-out of hardware buttons on the transmitter for control from the studio only, giving operators on both ends a clear indication that the transmitter is under remote control. The system also enables confidence monitoring through a low-frame-rate video preview feature.

Since operators can use the LIVE+ Portal to control a 20/20 Transmitter or VSET from anywhere in the world, reporters in the field can focus on getting the story while a remote operator takes control of the unit to configure changes and settings. In some cases, broadcast organizations might be able to acquire video from the field using unmanned equipment, lowering the risk of missing an important shot in a breaking news situation.

For more information about Dejero or to learn more about the Dejero LIVE+ Platform, visit www.dejero.com.