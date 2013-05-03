Dalet features Dalet Cube 3-D graphics system at NAB

Dalet Digital Media Systems showcased the Dalet Cube, a 3-D graphics system for news production at the 2013 NAB Show.

This IT-based offering is available as an optional package that integrates natively with Dalet News Suite and Dalet News Pack.

Dalet Cube has been deployed by dozens of users that also use Dalet News systems, including Mediaset and TeleNorba. This modular suite incorporates many tools to create a smooth production workflow for high-quality graphics creation and playout. Graphics artists can use the Cube Designer to construct multilayered, pixel-accurate 3-D animations that project the style and individual look of different programs and channels. Design models from Adobe After Effects and other software programs also can be easily imported.

In the newsroom, journalists can use Dalet Cube Filler to quickly and easily select templates and add any number of upper/lower-third graphics; they simply fill in the required data fields. The Cube Engine delivers CG playout in real time with fill-and-key or path-through mode.