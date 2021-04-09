Canon Introduces Lightweight, Portable UHD Zoom Lens

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Canon this week introduced an addition to its UHDgc series of portable 4K broadcast zoom lenses, taking the company’s lineup of 4K lens to 18 models.

The new CJ17ex6.2B is a compact, lightweight, portable zoom lens that 4K UHD quality optical performance and is well-suited for ENG, house of worship and commercial use, Canon said.

The lens offers a focal length of 6.2mm and a 17x zoom ratio that brings the telephoto focal length to 106mm. Equipped with a 2x extender that doubles focal length, the CJ17ex6.2Buses UD (Ultra-low Dispersion) lens elements arranged in a Canon proprietary optical configuration to provide superb color reproduction to the image's peripheral areas by enabling the suppression of potential chromatic aberrations such as color bleeding and fringing, the company said.

The CJ17ex6.2B comes standard with a drive unit that contains 16-bit absolute value encoders for smooth cooperation with CG environments, as well as three 20-pin connectors for easy integration into virtual and robotic systems. In addition, the lens supports HDR and WCG compatible color gradation, it said.

The lens weighs 4.78 pounds and is 6.49 inches wide by 4.31 inches high and 9.46 inches long. Optimally located handgrips help to minimize operator fatigue.

Canon plans to release the lens in June 2021.