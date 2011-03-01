Cameras, lenses, accessories

TALLY LIGHT

Brick House Video TallyHo!

Wireless system offers camera operators remote on-air indication in the field; comprised of a base station with direct interface to the local vision mixer and a set of hot-shoe-mounted receiver modules.

+44 1962 777733www.brickhousevideo.com

Booth: N6531

WIRELESS SYSTEM

Panasonic

Designed for the AJ-HPX3100 1080p P2 HD camcorder; simplifies the process of using user-selected metadata; comprised of the AJ-WM30 wireless module and AJ-SFU3100 software; promotes a seamless transfer of critical camera information between the HPX3100 and a range of devices such as PCs, iPads and iPhones.

877-803-8492www.panasonic.com/broadcast

Booth: C3707

OUTDOOR REMOTE-CONTROL CAMERA

Canon BU-46H

A new 2X digital extender doubles the image size of distant objects captured with the camera's 20X Canon HD zoom lens; includes a newly designed Night Mode feature that works by slowing down the shutter speed to a minimum of ¼ (60i, 30F) or 1/3 (50i, 25F, 24F), allowing frame accumulation that elevates camera sensitivity; features a weatherproof housing that meets the IP-45 specifications for dust- and waterproof-efficiency, as well as a remote-control ND (neutral density) filter; designed for exterior POV applications.

516-328-5000;www.usa.canon.com

Booth: C4325

B4 MOUNT ZOOM LENS

Fujinon XA20sx8.5 BRM

Features 20X zoom for 2/3in cameras, focal length of 8.5mm to 170mm; maximum relative apertures of 1:1.8 (8.5mm to 113 mm) and 1:2.7 (170 mm); offers QuickZoom, Innerfocus, and Digital Servo.

973-686-2405;www.fujinon

Booth: C7525

MPEG-4 WIRELESS CAMERA TRANSMITTER

Vislink News and Entertainment LINK XP1310

H.264-compliant HD wireless camera transmitter for the news and entertainment; when combined with the Lynx Diversity Receiver, it offers a Web browser-controlled, rapidly deployable wireless camera solution for both traditional and new media broadcasters; field upgradeable with HD-SDI, ASI, IP and composite video inputs, as well as dual-input SD encoding; transmit-capable with up to 200mW output; available in 2GHz and 7GHz variants.

978-671-5700;www.vislink.com

Booth: C6019

HD CAMERA

Broadcast Microwave Services BMS UL HD

Features 120X zoom ratio (10X optical and 12X digital), lightweight and compact housing, HD-SDI video output, power consumption of 6W, slow shutter, spot AE function, and picture freeze function.

858-391-3050www.broadcastmicrowave.com

Booth: C4837

HD LENS

Thales Angenieux 14 × 4.5 HD Video Wide-Angle Lens

Offers a focal range of 4.5mm to 63mm (9mm to 126mm with 2x extender) and an aperture of f/1.8 (4.5mm to 41mm); available in semi-servo and full-servo versions, as well as with 16-bit digital connection for zoom and handle connection.

973-812-4326;www.angenieux.com

Booth: C6037

CAMERA

JVC GY-HM750U

Records native HD or SD footage in ready-to-edit file formats on low-cost SDHC memory cards; equipped with the same 3-CCD imaging system found in the GY-HM790U; delivers 1920 × 1080 images in a small, lightweight form factor; records at selectable data rates up to 35Mb/s and can record HD footage in 720p, 1080p and 1080i, as well as SD footage (480i); records in ready-to-edit file formats for Apple Final Cut Pro or Adobe Premiere (.MOV), as well as other major NLE systems that are compatible with Sony XDCAM EX files (.MP4).

973-317-5000;pro.jvc.com

Booth: C4314

ON-CAMERA MONITOR

Marshall Electronics

V-LCD70XP-HDMIPT

Allows camera operator to pass through the HDMI video input from the monitor to another monitor for a client, director, focus puller or crew/talent member to view on-location; includes composite and component inputs, HDMI pass through, DSLR ratio adjustment, adjustable backlight and markers, HDMI auto color space and ratio detect, manual gamma adjustment, image flip, 1/4in-20 mounting on all sides, and a power switch.

310-333-0606;www.lcdracks.com

Booth: C6419