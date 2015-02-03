Calrec Launches Optimized Summa and Modular MADI

HEBDEN BRIDGE, ENGLAND— Calrec Audio announced two new developments in the company’s product range. The first is a 4U console core with a new look, used for the Summa and Artemis Light consoles. Calrec will also display a new single-slot modular MADI card with SRC.



The new core offers improved green credentials, faster and more efficient processors, and it now operates with 5 percent lower power consumption and fewer fans, which are more easily accessible for maintenance. The new fans also have automatic speed control and ambient temperature-sensing, which enable them to run 8 dB quieter at 25 degrees Celsius.



The new rack has clearer status LEDs and labeling, with the added functionality of the Control Processor LAN sockets being independently configurable via the user interface. This provides simpler configuration of third-party controllers such as Calrec’s Assist.



Calrec also announced a single-slot modular MADI card that fits into the 3U modular Hydra2 box. Not only does the new card offer 64 bidirectional channels, but it also includes a sample-rate converter.