Boss ships MICRO BR BR-80 digital recorder

Boss is now shipping the MICRO BR BR-80 digital recorder, an updated and improved version of its popular MICRO BR multitrack recorder. The first MICRO BR, launched in 2006, was a big hit among musicians, offering pro-quality multitracking in a handheld device only slightly larger than an iPod. With an eight-track upgrade, guitar and vocal effects, built-in rhythms, onboard stereo mics and musician-friendly features inherited from BOSS' eBand JS-8, the BR-80 also has a Live Record mode that turns it into a stereo handheld field recorder.

The newest MICRO BR is small enough to fit in a pocket, with a host of features for pro-level music production, including two tracks of simultaneous WAV-format recording, eight tracks of playback and 64 virtual tracks for advanced editing and mixdown. High-quality stereo condenser mics are built in for up to 550 hours of recording time (with optional 32 GB SDHC card). Also included are dedicated inputs for connecting a guitar, a microphone or any stereo line-level device.

With a next-generation processor at its core, the BR-80 delivers effects processing without compromise. As with all BR-series recorders, effects are easy to dial in, letting users capture pro sounds with little effort. Under the hood, power users can tweak the effects in detail via an extensive set of adjustable parameters.

To aid in songwriting, the BR-80 has a full complement of backing rhythm tracks in a large variety of musical styles. The rhythms feature top-quality drum and percussion sounds and are organized into patterns designed for use in different song sections. eBand mode provides a huge library of backing tracks and rhythm patterns to play along with, and users can import their own WAV or MP3 songs. Variable speed playback, variable pitch and A-B Repeat features enable players to learn riffs and practice songs in different keys and tempos. In addition, a Center Cancel function allows users to minimize the sound of guitar solos and vocals in pre-recorded tracks.

A USB port lets musicians use the BR-80 as an audio interface with effects for computer-based recording, and also to import and export WAV and MP3 audio tracks. Powerful software is bundled with the BR-80, including Cakewalk's SONAR X1 LE, the eBand Song List Editor, BR Wave Converter and Rhythm Editor.

Also, the Boss BR-80 is a musician’s recording tool that is equally at home as a high-quality ENG/EFP tool.