Blackmagic Unveils New High-End Broadcast Camera

FREMONT, CALIF.—Blackmagic Design has unveiled its latest high-end broadcast camera, the URSA Broadcast.

The camera is designed for both studio programming and live production. It works with existing B4 broadcast HD lenses, can be used for both HD and UHD production, features a 4K sensor, extended video dynamic range, traditional external controls and buttons, built in optical ND filters, dual CFast and dual SD card recorders. It is available for $3,495.

Blackmagic describes the URSA Broadcast as “two cameras in one,” featuring traditional broadcast controls along with “exceptional” image quality, in a compact design for fast paced, fast turnaround production work.

“URSA Broadcast lets customers get the most out of their investment in cameras and lenses because it can be repurposed and used on every type of project, whether it’s out in the field or in the studio.” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design.

“URSA Broadcast is exciting because it makes high-end broadcast camera technology available to everyone from AV and web producers all the way up to professional broadcasters, for the same price as a common DSLR!”

This story first appeared in TVT's sister publication TVB Europe.