Blackmagic Design Unveils Two New Switcher Control Panels

FREMONT, Calif.—Blackmagic Design has announced two new ATEM Advanced Panels designed to work with all ATEM switchers.

The ATEM 2 M/E Advanced Panel and ATEM 4 M/E Advanced Panel are large enough to provide users with dedicated controls for the largest ATEM switchers. The panels, designed for desktop use and inset mounting for a flat control surface, include up to four M/Es, up to 24 separate LCDs for custom button labels, four separate system control LCDs and four T-bar fader controls.

Features include:

Traditional broadcast workflow support;

2 M/E panel is portable, yet powerful;

4 M/E panel controls all the features of the large switchers;

Transition control for quick selection of transition styles;

Quick wipe selection from control LCDs;

Joystick control of DVE transitions and positioning;

Fader bar for manual control of transitions;

Separate system control LCD for each M/E row; and

Direct trigger of macros on each select bus

The 2 M/E model features 2 M/E rows with 20 input buttons and two independent system control LCDs for each row. Each row also can control up to 4 M/Es in larger switchers. Both rows and all input buttons include LCDs for custom labeling. Each row also includes an independent select bus.

The 4 M/E model is big enough to match the features on the ATEM Constellation switcher. It features 4 M/E rows with 40 input buttons per row and four independent system control LCDs for each row. The panel includes 24 LCDs for custom labeling of every button on every row.