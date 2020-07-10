Blackmagic Design Unveils Two New Switcher Control Panels
By Phil Kurz
The ATEM Advanced Panels are large enough to control the largest ATEM switchers
FREMONT, Calif.—Blackmagic Design has announced two new ATEM Advanced Panels designed to work with all ATEM switchers.
The ATEM 2 M/E Advanced Panel and ATEM 4 M/E Advanced Panel are large enough to provide users with dedicated controls for the largest ATEM switchers. The panels, designed for desktop use and inset mounting for a flat control surface, include up to four M/Es, up to 24 separate LCDs for custom button labels, four separate system control LCDs and four T-bar fader controls.
Features include:
- Traditional broadcast workflow support;
- 2 M/E panel is portable, yet powerful;
- 4 M/E panel controls all the features of the large switchers;
- Transition control for quick selection of transition styles;
- Quick wipe selection from control LCDs;
- Joystick control of DVE transitions and positioning;
- Fader bar for manual control of transitions;
- Separate system control LCD for each M/E row; and
- Direct trigger of macros on each select bus
The 2 M/E model features 2 M/E rows with 20 input buttons and two independent system control LCDs for each row. Each row also can control up to 4 M/Es in larger switchers. Both rows and all input buttons include LCDs for custom labeling. Each row also includes an independent select bus.
The 4 M/E model is big enough to match the features on the ATEM Constellation switcher. It features 4 M/E rows with 40 input buttons per row and four independent system control LCDs for each row. The panel includes 24 LCDs for custom labeling of every button on every row.
The panels are available immediately from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide from $5,995. More information is available on the Blackmagic Design website.
