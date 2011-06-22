BlackArrow unveils multiplatform dynamic ad capabilities

BlackArrow last week showcased enhancements for the BlackArrow Advanced Advertising System that enable centralized, multiplatform advertising management across tablet, smartphone and television environments at The Cable Show in Chicago.

The BlackArrow Multiplatform Advanced Advertising System featured new support for iOS- and Android-based tablets and smart phones. The exhibit highlighted BlackArrow's suite of placement and ad management controls that provide customers with an integrated workflow for core elements of advanced advertising across multiple platforms. The BlackArrow suite delivers consistent addressability; integrated inventory allocation and ad packaging; and unified ad management and reporting.