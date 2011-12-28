BIM, Yidio to collaborate on blend of linear TV schedules, online video content

Broadcast Interactive Media (BIM), the owner and operator of TV listings website TitanTV.com, and Yidio, an Internet TV episode aggregation engine, will jointly explore new services to blend linear TV schedules with online video content.

The two platforms already have aligned through an API that matches TitanTV.com’s program data to Yidio’s warehouse of online episodes, creating a partnership that will give TV viewers the opportunity to transition between live viewing and online VOD content.

Yidio, whose video listings website receives more than 10 million visitors per month, specializes in enabling TV enthusiasts to manage their entertainment activities across the growing array of video publishers. Pulling in data from hundreds of online sources to aggregate the most accurate viewing directory possible, Yidio organizes available video links into a cohesive, easy-to-use platform.