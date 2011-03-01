Automation, including news and master control

MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

Obor Digital Zeus Broadcast

Manages the service department; provides help desk communications; tracks all asset activities, changes and configurations; handles multiorganizational, multilocation or multigroup topologies; provides fully searchable and sharable information while maintaining the separation and control that each organization, location or group requires.

407-352-6501;www.zeusbroadcast.com

Booth: N705

SCHEDULING, MAM SYSTEM

MediaGeniX WHATS'On Generation 4

Fully integrates VOD in the companywide multimedia scheduling process; new transaction system, based on active change propagation, automatically updates user screens in real time; provides chat functionality, presence registry, collision detection and transaction merging.

+32 2 467 34 30;www.mediagenix.tv

Booth: N5129

VIDEO SERVER TECHNOLOGY

Florical Acuitas

Commodity-based hardware video server technology provides reliable and affordable HD playout, graphics, effects and frame-accurate switching within the box; allows users to build an entire TV station for a quarter of the cost of traditional hardware and no longer be restrained with an infrastructure at one location; wake up components from anywhere with SMART Central technology allows control of all channels from any station at anytime.

352-372-8326;www.florical.com

Booth: N5011

CONNECTION MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE

Nevion VideoIPath

Simplifies video-over-IP deployment with key scheduling, provisioning and monitoring of video-over-IP services; Web application provides a complete overview of scheduled and in-service connections; to achieve efficient use of network resources and avoid overbooking, broadcasters can schedule connections based on service profiles, monitor video ports and bandwidth utilization, and access map and timetable views for video services.

800-515-0811;www.nevion.com

Booth: SU7217

REPLAY SYSTEM

Grass Valley K2 Dyno

Now shares content on a K2-SAN and streamlines file-based content creation operations for broadcasters, sports production companies and others; captures live events in HD resolutions and instantly plays highlights and playlists at variable speeds for critical analysis; supports DVCPRO and AVC-Intra 50/100 compressions; features a built-in VGA multiviewer and SDI video monitoring.

503-526-8100;www.grassvalley.com

Booth: SL106

AUTOMATED PLAYOUT SYSTEM

Miranda Technologies Playout Glass Cockpit

Combines highly automated multichannel content delivery, rich graphics and advanced monitoring systems; integrates the iTX IT-based automated playout with Kaleido multiviewers and the iControl Playout Manager facility monitoring; also incorporates a range of broadcast infrastructure products, including intelligent switching and loudness management.

514-333-1772;www.miranda.com

Booth: N2515

NEWSROOM COMPUTER SYSTEM

OCTOPUS Newsroom OCTOPUS6

Runs natively on Mac OS X, Linux and Windows; installation-free client and centralized updates; features seamless load-balancing and automatic fail-over; includes editorial tools such as spell check, word blacklist, rundown buddy, rundown stopwatch and rundown time markers; includes plug-in for Final Cut Pro integration.

+420 22 118 1511;www.octopus-news.com

Booth: SU820

NEWSROOM COMPUTER SYSTEM

QTV/Autocue Autocue Newsroom

Provides a robust, reliable solution for full-scale newsroom computer system functionality with a full range of multiuser production, administration and management tools, including script and rundown management, wire service receipt and distribution, script archiving, assignment and contact lists, user messaging, built-in Internet access, media browsing and integrated prompting; offers playout automation for live programs with interfaces to all common broadcast devices.

212-929-7755;www.autocue.com

Booth: C8525

REMOTE PLAYOUT SYSTEM

PlayBox Technology Remote Playout

Provides a tapeless, file-based operation that has two parts: one integrated with the broadcast center and the other at the remote site; at the broadcast center, it is fully integrated into the current or preferred systems, including traffic, storage, MAM, ingest, transcoding and file transfer systems; connects to the remote site's playout equipment via the public Internet.

404-424-9283;www.playbox.tv

Booth: N5835

TRAFFIC AND SCHEDULING SOFTWARE

Video Stream Networks VSNCREATV 3.0

New and enhanced user interface offers an optimized arrangement of menus; new sales management module allows adding advertising contracts and clients, and checking their reliability; a new module has been added that allows users to register all aired commercials and generate reports integrated with the accounting and financial system (SAP); commercial opt-out system enables managing commercial airings and classifying them by channel or geographical area to meet different audience targets.

305-629-3603;www.vsn-tv.com

Booth: N1208

CHANNEL IN A BOX

Evertz OvertureRT LIVE

HD/SD multi-input switching device; internal H.264/MPEG-2 video playout server; features advanced branding capabilities, including character generation for real-time updating of text; offers DVE effects for squeeze backs and reveals, partitioned storage for online video playout and animated graphics playout, simultaneous playout of HD and SD content with internal conversion, and redundant power supplies; provides hot swappable 1TB of storage, upgradable to 2TB.

905-335-3700;www.evertz.com

Booth: N1602, SU9717